Canada

Man found dead in east-end Toronto alleyway

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 8:54 pm
Police block off an alleyway near Eastern Avenue and Queen Street East.
Police block off an alleyway near Eastern Avenue and Queen Street East. Global News

Toronto police are probing the circumstancing leading up to a man’s death after he was found in an east-end alleyway.

Police were called to the alley just southwest of the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Queen Street East just before 6:30 p.m.

A police spokesperson said the man was found with undisclosed injuries and wasn’t breathing.

Story continues below advertisement

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the patient was dead at the scene.

The representatives didn’t release information on a possible cause of death.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-5500.

