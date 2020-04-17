Man found dead in east-end Toronto alleyway

Toronto police are probing the circumstancing leading up to a man’s death after he was found in an east-end alleyway.
Police were called to the alley just southwest of the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Queen Street East just before 6:30 p.m.
A police spokesperson said the man was found with undisclosed injuries and wasn’t breathing.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the patient was dead at the scene.
The representatives didn’t release information on a possible cause of death.
Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-5500.
