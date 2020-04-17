Man found dead in east-end Toronto alleyway

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are probing the circumstancing leading up to a man’s death after he was found in an east-end alleyway.

Police were called to the alley just southwest of the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Queen Street East just before 6:30 p.m.

A police spokesperson said the man was found with undisclosed injuries and wasn’t breathing.

Police responding to a radio call in the Eastern Ave/Queen St E area #GO739115

– person located not conscious and not breathing

– police are investigating

– immediate area is closed off to traffic

Anyone with information is asked to contact 416-808-5500 ^js — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 17, 2020

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the patient was dead at the scene.

The representatives didn’t release information on a possible cause of death.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-5500.