Edmonton to start street cleaning on Monday

It’s a sure sign spring is around the corner: the City of Edmonton will start its street sweeping cycle on Monday, April 20.

The cleaning will take place 24 hours a day until completed. The goal is to have the entire city done by June 1.

Residential roads will be cleared in the mornings, while high-speed arterial roads will be done at night, due to the lower traffic volumes at that time.

With many people staying home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the city expects there to be more vehicles on the road than in previous years. City officials are still asking residents to move their vehicles so the crews can easily clean the streets.

The city will work with towing companies to tow vehicles around the block if there are vehicles left on the street. There will be no tickets issued or impound fees if a vehicle needs to be moved to complete the cleaning.

If there are too many vehicles still on the street for towing to be efficient when crews pass through, that street will be skipped and will return on a notification basis. Residents are encouraged to call 311 or use the 311 app if their area was skipped.

Signs will be put out in neighbourhoods ahead of crews coming through residential areas, and the schedule will also be posted online.

The city is asking all drivers to remove their vehicles for the entire duration of the week crews are in that neighbourhood.

Residents are encouraged to check the online schedule regularly as the city may not hit certain areas at the planned time, depending on how long it takes to complete other areas.

The city is also taking steps to ensure its employees are protected while working amid the ongoing pandemic.

Crews will be expected to follow physical distancing rules, sanitize commonly touched surfaces like door handles, latches, steering wheels and radio buttons, wash hands frequently and stay home if feeling sick.

“Edmontonians are reminded to follow physical distancing guidelines and to not approach operators or equipment for the safety of the employees and the citizens,” the city said in a release.

Crews already wear respiratory protective equipment as part of the spring sweep to protect employees from particulate like silica quartz created by the street sweeping.