Crime

Thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from New Tecumseth, Ont., municipal building

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 5:09 pm
According to OPP, a gas generator, leaf blowers, chainsaws and pull saws are among the items that were stolen from the Town of New Tecumseth.
According to OPP, a gas generator, leaf blowers, chainsaws and pull saws are among the items that were stolen from the Town of New Tecumseth. Don Mitchell / Global News

Nottawasaga OPP are investigating a break-in at the New Tecumseth, Ont., municipal building, where thousands of dollars’ worth of gas-powered equipment was stolen.

Officers say they responded to the break-in at the Mill Street West building on Wednesday, although police believe the incident occurred sometime over the Easter long weekend.

READ MORE: Three charged with numerous criminal, drug offences after getting caught speeding in Essa, Ont.

According to OPP, a gas generator, leaf blowers, chainsaws and pull saws are among the items that were stolen from the Town of New Tecumseth.

The suspect/s are still at large, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

