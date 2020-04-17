Thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from New Tecumseth, Ont., municipal building

Nottawasaga OPP are investigating a break-in at the New Tecumseth, Ont., municipal building, where thousands of dollars’ worth of gas-powered equipment was stolen.
Officers say they responded to the break-in at the Mill Street West building on Wednesday, although police believe the incident occurred sometime over the Easter long weekend.
READ MORE: Three charged with numerous criminal, drug offences after getting caught speeding in Essa, Ont.
According to OPP, a gas generator, leaf blowers, chainsaws and pull saws are among the items that were stolen from the Town of New Tecumseth.
The suspect/s are still at large, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
COMMENTS