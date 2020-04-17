Johnny Depp joins Instagram, calls coronavirus the ‘invisible enemy’

Johnny Depp has officially joined Instagram, marking the first time the 56-year-old actor has interacted with fans over social media.

Depp’s first post was a photo of himself sitting by a candle-lit table with the caption, “Hello everyone… filming something for you now … gimme a minute.”

He then posted an eight-minute video, thanking his fans for their support during his legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard and addressing the new coronavirus.

“I don’t think I’ve really ever felt any particular reason to (join social media) until now,” Depp began.

Story continues below advertisement

He said that now is “the time to open up a dialogue,” adding, “as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and damage to people’s lives.”

“People are ill and without care, people are getting sick and fighting for breath. People are dying at frighteningly high rates … and I know for the moment it feels like both of our hands are tied behind our backs, and to some degree, they are, but our minds are unbound and our hearts are not chained,” Depp said.

4:01 Coronavirus around the world: April 16, 2020 Coronavirus around the world: April 16, 2020

Depp told his followers that it’s time to “care for one another” during this global pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We need to make the best use of this time by being close to those we love despite our dire circumstances. We cannot and must not succumb to shutting down and giving in to what feels like hellish quarantine monotony. We have to keep ourselves curious as this time in isolation can be used for great learning,” Depp said.

“Create something today that will benefit yourselves and others tomorrow. Do anything you think could be of use to brighten someone’s day. Draw, read, paint, think, learn, make a film on your phone, play an instrument if you play; if you don’t, learn,” the Pirates of the Caribbean actor added.

“Remember today is today and that’s that,” he said. “There are going to be no refunds given tomorrow for having missed today. Today ain’t coming back.”

Story continues below advertisement

Towards the end of his video, Depp said that he’s been working on an album with Jeff Beck and they released a cover of John Lennon’s Isolation.

“Jeff Beck and I recorded this song Isolation last year,” the actor said, adding: “Lennon’s prophetic words are pure poetry. … This song about isolation, fear and the existential risks to our world. So we wanted to give the song to you. We truly both hope in our own little way it helps you get through these unusual times we’re experiencing, even if it just helps to pass the time.”

“Before I go, on a more suppose personal note: Thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years,” Depp said. “I am touched beyond words.”

Story continues below advertisement

—

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.