Indigenous COVID-19 task force launched in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread across the province, the Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary has launched a task force to help the Indigenous population amid the pandemic.

The Indigenous COVID-19 task force is made up of more than 10 organizations, including Métis Calgary Family Services and the United Way, to help deliver a range of services needed in the community.

READ MORE: Petition calls for coronavirus support in remote Indigenous communities in Canada

“The task force combines the efforts of a wide range of agencies and stakeholders to provide the necessary wrap-around services for the most vulnerable in our community,” CEO of the friendship centre, Shane Gauthier said.

Gauthier said these services include food security through delivering emergency hampers, mental health, cultural and spiritual supports and assistance for seniors and elders.

“The needs are vital because many members of our community already live vulnerable lives,” Gauthier said. Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

1:44 Indigenous tourism operations hard hit by pandemic Indigenous tourism operations hard hit by pandemic

Gauthier said the pandemic has created an extra hardship for Indigenous populations, especially for their mental health as members practise self-isolation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The pandemic has increased food insecurity and mental health issues due to self-isolating, and the inability to participate in pipe ceremonies, round dances and other cultural and spiritual traditions,” he said.

Gauthier added that Indigenous communities often represent a disproportionate amount of Calgary’s vulnerable population. He said that task force is needed to help alleviate the impacts of these at-risk people.

“The pandemic, and its economic impact on Canada, has put the Indigenous community at even greater risk of falling through the cracks.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

“The impact is immense but the Indigenous community is very resilient, and the Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary and its partners immediately mobilized to address these impacts and bridge these gaps.”

The task force will also help residents fill out necessary federal and provincial emergency support applications.

For more information on the task force, call 403-370-6422.