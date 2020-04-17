Rotary Club of Hamilton, Alectra Utilities make donations amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

More local donations are being made in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rotary Club of Hamilton is helping to address a pressing need for personal protective equipment (PPE) amongst front-line care workers in community organizations by donating $6,000 for the purchase of surgical masks and N95 masks.

It plans to distribute more than 1,200 surgical masks and 1,500 N95 masks to several local organizations, including two residential facilities operated by St. Leonard’s Society, Ellen Osler House and the men’s residence at the YMCA in Hamilton. Any remaining masks will be donated to the City of Hamilton to distribute to community services as needed.

“The world is facing an unprecedented health and economic crisis that requires the mobilization and participation of every individual and every business,” said Rotary Club president Heather Moroz.

She adds that the group has targetted its donation to smaller community organizations that don’t necessarily have access to the supply chain or the budget to purchase PPE.

The Rotary Club of Hamilton’s board of directors approved the donation using funds raised through its members and fundraisers.

Alectra Utilities is also making a donation, giving $230,000 to food banks across its service territory.

In Hamilton, the funds are being directed to FoodShare and Food4Kids.

Community Care in St. Catharines and Thorold and the Guelph Food Bank are among the other recipients.

Brian Bentz, Alectra’s president and CEO, says the demands that food banks are trying to meet during the pandemic “go far beyond what they are normally equipped to handle.”

The utility had previously switched to off-peak time-of-use rates as a result of COVID-19 and suspended any service disconnections for accounts that are in arrears.