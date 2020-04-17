Man injured in Stoney Creek shooting: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating Hamilton’s 14th shooting of 2020 after an 18-year-old Stoney Creek man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound on Thursday night.

Detectives say officers were called out to Candlewood Drive and Foxmeadow Drive around 9:30 p.m after reports of shots fired in the area.

READ MORE: Drug trafficking probe leads to 3 arrests at Hamilton hotel

Not long after, investigators say they were notified by a local hospital that a man was treated at the facility for a non-life threatening injury.

Police believe the incident was targeted and are reaching out to residents in the neighbourhood looking for witnesses and security camera footage.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-2918 or 905-546-2907.

Tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

Story continues below advertisement

HPS continues to investigate a shooting on the Stoney Creek mountain. Male (18yrs) treated for a non-life-threatening injury. Police believe this was targeted & are asking area residents to check their security cameras for suspicious activity. #HamOnt https://t.co/ruI417t8X7 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 17, 2020