Crime

Man injured in Stoney Creek shooting: Hamilton police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 12:48 pm
Updated April 17, 2020 12:50 pm
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting which allegedly injured an 18-year-old Stoney Creek man on April 16, 2020.
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting which allegedly injured an 18-year-old Stoney Creek man on April 16, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police are investigating Hamilton’s 14th shooting of 2020 after an 18-year-old Stoney Creek man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound on Thursday night.

Detectives say officers were called out to Candlewood Drive and Foxmeadow Drive around 9:30 p.m after reports of shots fired in the area.

Not long after, investigators say they were notified by a local hospital that a man was treated at the facility for a non-life threatening injury.

Police believe the incident was targeted and are reaching out to residents in the neighbourhood looking for witnesses and security camera footage.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-2918 or 905-546-2907.

Tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

HamiltonHamilton PoliceStoney Creekshooting in stoney creekcandlewood drivefoxmeadow drive
