Scheer, Trudeau disagree over House of Commons return; Senate suspended

Send this page to someone via email

As the parties continue to negotiate on how the House of Commons could resume amid the coronavirus crisis, the Senate will be suspended until June 2 at the earliest.

READ MORE: Live updates on the coronavirus in Canada

The House of Commons is scheduled to resume Monday, but the major parties are still working out how — and when — the legislature could reconvene. The Conservatives are seeking four days of sittings a week so they can question ministers and debate legislation, and the Liberals want fewer.

READ MORE: Scheer says Tories looking for answers in Parliament on coronavirus health directives

The House of Commons was suspended on March 13 until April 20, though it resumed twice with a skeleton crew of MPs to pass emergency legislation in response to the pandemic.

The Liberals have proposed the idea of Parliament sitting virtually, and Trudeau said the government would work to resolve any technological issues that would prevent MPs in remote areas from participating.

Story continues below advertisement

“Right now on the books there is a rule that says that 338 MPs need to get on flights Friday or Sunday evening to come back to Ottawa on Monday morning as Parliament is supposed to resume,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.

3:00 Coronavirus outbreak: Parliament should be considered an ‘essential service’ Scheer says Coronavirus outbreak: Parliament should be considered an ‘essential service’ Scheer says

“That is obviously not a good idea. We are not in normal circumstances. So we’re negotiating with all opposition parties to try and make sure we can find a way to keep the important work of our democracy going while at the same time respecting public health advice.”

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Parliament is an “essential service” and MPs need to sit in order to hold the government to account.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Conservatives have proposed a reasonable work plan that would keep Parliament open so that we can improve government programs and policies and get better results for Canadians,” he said.

The Senate was slated to return on Tuesday.

The office of the Speaker of the upper chamber said Friday that the decision to suspend until June 2 was taken as part of the Senate’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The work of three Senate committees will continue by videoconference or teleconference during the adjournment.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, the Speaker’s office says, the Senate could be recalled before June if it’s needed to deal with government legislation.

—With files from Global News