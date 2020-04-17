Camping reservations in Alberta cancelled until mid-May due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Parks announced on Friday it was suspending camping reservations until mid-May amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move means any reservations up to and including May 19 will be cancelled.

Alberta Parks said it will be notifying customers via email and any fees paid will be refunded – though it warns that refunds may occur in multiple transactions.

“For example, reservation or change fees may be refunded separately from camping fees,” a news release explained. “Transactions may take up to two weeks for processing.”

According to Alberta Parks, the decision is in line with Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Parks Canada, which have suspended or delayed camping reservations.

Reservations after May 19 may also be cancelled moving forward, depending on the advice of Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

‘Random camping’ on public land still permitted

Alberta Parks says “random camping” on public land is currently allowed, as long as campers follow physical distancing recommendations and rules against mass gatherings.

However, officials warn that restrictions could be put in place in the future depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds.

“Campers should be aware that a fire and recreational off-highway vehicle (OHV) ban is currently in place in the Forest Protection Area,” Alberta Parks added.