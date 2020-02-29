Alberta Parks camping reservations set to open up for bookings in March

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Parks has officially announced the dates for online bookings for campsites around the province.

The booking openings will be staggered: March 10 for comfort camping, March 17 for individual campsites and March 24 for group camping.

Each day, the bookings open up at 9 a.m. and can be made online. Bookings can be made up to 90 days in advance.

For individual camping sites, the booking launch will be staggered on March 17, with the south region at 9 a.m., Kananaskis Country at 11 a.m., the central region at 11 a.m. and the northwest and east region at 3 p.m.

This marks a slightly later start for the campground booking season. For the past several years, reservations had opened up during the first week of February.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: In 2019, Alberta Parks campsite reservations opened Feb. 4

This also marks the launch of a year-round booking system from the province. Starting this year, the online booking will be available 365 days. Previously, the system was shut down at the end of the camping season, then re-opened in the spring.

The province is also raising fees by $3 to the base rate. Rates for power, water, sewers and showers will increase by $1 where the services are offered.

READ MORE: Alberta Parks yet to open campsite reservations for 2020 camping season

The government also announced it will be closing or partially closing 20 sites this year, with the full list of closures expected to be released by the province on Monday.

Barrier Lake and Elbow Valley visitor centres in the Kananaskis region will also be closed.

Reservations for national parks opened up in January.

1:51 Campground reservations for Jasper, Banff and other national parks in Alberta open this week Campground reservations for Jasper, Banff and other national parks in Alberta open this week

–With files from Global News’ Caley Ramsay