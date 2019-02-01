Alberta Parks campsite reservations open Monday

With much of Alberta in a deep freeze, what better way to start thinking of warmer temperatures than making your summer camping plans?

Reservations to book group camping areas in all Alberta Parks will open at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4.

READ MORE: Record-breaking campground reservations at Jasper National Park

Reservations for comfort camping sites and individual sites won’t be open just yet, with those available to book starting Feb. 11 and Feb. 19 respectively.

Individual campsites can be reserved 90 days ahead of the booking date. Reservation availability will be rolled out by region beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 19.

South region at 9 a.m.

Kananaskis Country at 11 a.m.

Central region at 1 p.m.

Northwest/east regions at 3 p.m.

Backcountry camping reservations in Kananaskis will open at 9 a.m. on Feb. 25, a new offering that includes more than 650 new online booking options this year.

“This year, we’re pleased to expand our reservation offering to include Alberta’s magnificent backcountry,” Minister of Environment and Parks Shannon Phillips said in a media release.

Watch below: It’s by far the most popular campground in Jasper but as Sarah Kraus explains, Whistlers Campground is going to be closed as it gets a face lift. (Filed July 2018).

The 2019 Alberta Parks camping season comes on the heels of a record-breaking season that saw nearly 171,000 reservations. That’s the highest number of reservations the province has seen in a decade.

READ MORE: Squirrel glamping? Critter caught stealing toilet paper from Alberta campground

There are about 250 provincial campgrounds with more than 14,000 sites in the Alberta provincial parks system.

The provincial government is investing $38 million in Alberta provincial park upgrades this year.

Campsites are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations for Alberta Parks can be made online.

READ MORE: Jasper’s biggest campground to close for major overhaul

Reservations for Canada’s national parks began in January. Reservations for Parks Canada campsites can be made online or by calling 1-877-RESERVE (1-877-737-3783).