Record-breaking campground reservations at Jasper National Park

Jasper National Park saw a record-breaking day on Tuesday, when Parks Canada campground reservations opened to the public for the 2018 season.

About 6,000 campground reservations were made within the first hour alone at Jasper National Park. Almost 9,500 bookings were made for the mountain park in total on Tuesday, up seven per cent from last year.

Parks Canada said there is still some availability left at campgrounds within the park, “especially mid-week and in May and September.”

Parks Canada’s online reservation service covers 35 national parks and historic sites across Canada. Facilities include fully-serviced campsites, roofed accommodation, guided hikes and remote backcountry sites.

Jasper National Park has more than 100 backcountry campgrounds. Reservations for those campgrounds can be made beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Parks Canada warned that areas such as Maligne Lake, the Skyline Trail and the Brazeau Loop book up extremely quickly, so reservations are a must.

Parks Canada campsite reservations can be made online or over the phone.