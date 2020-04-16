Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Send in your questions for our next COVID-19 town hall with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix

By Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 8:23 pm
Updated April 16, 2020 8:30 pm
Townhall graphic
Townhall graphic. Global News

We have received an incredible response from our Global BC viewers, listeners and readers to our virtual town halls on the COVID-19 pandemic, with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Last time, many of our audience’s questions focused on the future: What does the end of the pandemic look like? Will restrictions be lifted gradually or all at once? When will kids go back to school? When can we go to the movies and restaurants and sports arenas again?

READ MORE: A look at when and how Canada could reopen after COVID-19 closures

We are hosting our third town hall on Monday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m., with Global BC News Hour at 6 anchors Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui.

What answers do you want from the people in charge of public health in B.C.?

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Premier John Horgan has hinted at “preliminary discussions” on how to reopen schools to students and which sectors of the economy to restart first.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: Horgan says preliminary talks underway to discuss reopening of schools
Coronavirus outbreak: Horgan says preliminary talks underway to discuss reopening of schools

But so far, the government is backing the leadership of Dr. Bonnie Henry, who told a news conference this week: “We are not at the end of our beginning yet. We’re maybe partway through it.”

Send your questions to questions@globalnews.ca or via direct message on the Global BC Facebook page. Send us a short video clip of yourself asking a question, and it could be broadcast during the town hall.

Then tune in on April 20 at 6:30 p.m. PT to watch live on Global BC, BC1, here on our website, or on our Facebook page. You can also listen live on AM980 CKNW.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusAdrian DixDr. Bonnie Henrycoronavirus questionsCOVID-19 Questionshealth minister adrian dixCOVID-19 town hallCoronavirus town hallGlobal BC Town Hall
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.