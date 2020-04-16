Send in your questions for our next COVID-19 town hall with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix

Send this page to someone via email

We have received an incredible response from our Global BC viewers, listeners and readers to our virtual town halls on the COVID-19 pandemic, with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Last time, many of our audience’s questions focused on the future: What does the end of the pandemic look like? Will restrictions be lifted gradually or all at once? When will kids go back to school? When can we go to the movies and restaurants and sports arenas again?

We are hosting our third town hall on Monday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m., with Global BC News Hour at 6 anchors Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui.

What answers do you want from the people in charge of public health in B.C.?

Premier John Horgan has hinted at “preliminary discussions” on how to reopen schools to students and which sectors of the economy to restart first.

But so far, the government is backing the leadership of Dr. Bonnie Henry, who told a news conference this week: “We are not at the end of our beginning yet. We’re maybe partway through it.”

Send your questions to questions@globalnews.ca or via direct message on the Global BC Facebook page. Send us a short video clip of yourself asking a question, and it could be broadcast during the town hall.

Then tune in on April 20 at 6:30 p.m. PT to watch live on Global BC, BC1, here on our website, or on our Facebook page. You can also listen live on AM980 CKNW.