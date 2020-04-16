B.C. musicians play free hour-long livestream concert

Send this page to someone via email

Premier John Horgan hosted a free livestream concert featuring musicians from across the province on Thursday.

The concert featured Alex Cuba from Smithers, White Rock’s Desirée Dawson, Kym Gouchie from Summerland, and Vancouver’s Dan Mangan.

Horgan said the idea came from Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith, who is a musician himself.

Musical performances around the province have been cancelled amid the COVID-19 crisis, and Horgan said the online concert provides a much-needed showcase for local talent.

