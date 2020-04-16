Menu

Health

B.C. musicians play free hour-long livestream concert

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 6:59 pm
Updated April 16, 2020 10:47 pm
Vancouver musician Dan Mangan is one of the performers scheduled for the online concert.
Vancouver musician Dan Mangan is one of the performers scheduled for the online concert. Brilynn Ferguson / Corus Entertainment

Premier John Horgan hosted a free livestream concert featuring musicians from across the province on Thursday.

The concert featured Alex Cuba from Smithers, White Rock’s Desirée Dawson, Kym Gouchie from Summerland, and Vancouver’s Dan Mangan.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Jann Arden livestreams mini-concert as Canadians asked to stay home

Horgan said the idea came from Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith, who is a musician himself.

Musical performances around the province have been cancelled amid the COVID-19 crisis, and Horgan said the online concert provides a much-needed showcase for local talent.

