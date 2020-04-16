Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo school board cancels proms, grad ceremonies

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 4:07 pm
Updated April 16, 2020 4:09 pm
Donated prom dresses hang for sale at a $20 prom dress sale at Huron High School, in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Friday, April 25, 2014. Rachel Blake bought the light pink A-line dress months ago and had it altered to fit her perfectly. She couldn't wait to wear it to her prom. So when the Grade 12 student found out her Oshawa, Ont., high school was cancelling the milestone June dance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she was devastated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, The Ann Arbor News, Brianne Bowen.
Donated prom dresses hang for sale at a $20 prom dress sale at Huron High School, in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Friday, April 25, 2014. Rachel Blake bought the light pink A-line dress months ago and had it altered to fit her perfectly. She couldn't wait to wear it to her prom. So when the Grade 12 student found out her Oshawa, Ont., high school was cancelling the milestone June dance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she was devastated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, The Ann Arbor News, Brianne Bowen.

The Waterloo Region District School Board has cancelled proms, year-end celebrations, special events and trips for the remainder of the school year in response to ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Following the premier’s announcement to extend the state of emergency in the province of Ontario and the decision of our local municipalities to cancel all events until June 30, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all school-related events through to the end of June,” director of education John Bryant said in a letter addressed to parents.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario schools to remain closed past May 4

He says schools will look at holding graduation ceremonies in the fall.

“Please know that this decision is not made lightly,” Bryant wrote. “We know that our students, families and staff look forward to these milestone events to celebrate the achievements and accomplishments of our students. However, given the current public health risk, we must make decisions that support the health, safety and well-being of everyone involved.”

Story continues below advertisement
The mental health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
The mental health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

Students across the province have not attended classes since Premier Doug Ford ordered publicly funded schools to be shut down for two weeks after March Break due to concerns about coronavirus.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

He then extended the closure of schools until May 4 although he has admitted the closure will continue past that point.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Earlier this week, the cities of Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo announced they would be closing all facilities and cancelling all events through the end of June.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus KitchenerCovid-19 KitchenerCOVID-19 WaterlooCoronavirus WaterlooCoronavirus Waterloo schoolsCOVID-19 Waterloo schoolsWaterloo prom cancelled
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.