Waterloo school board cancels proms, grad ceremonies

The Waterloo Region District School Board has cancelled proms, year-end celebrations, special events and trips for the remainder of the school year in response to ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Following the premier’s announcement to extend the state of emergency in the province of Ontario and the decision of our local municipalities to cancel all events until June 30, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all school-related events through to the end of June,” director of education John Bryant said in a letter addressed to parents.

He says schools will look at holding graduation ceremonies in the fall.

“Please know that this decision is not made lightly,” Bryant wrote. “We know that our students, families and staff look forward to these milestone events to celebrate the achievements and accomplishments of our students. However, given the current public health risk, we must make decisions that support the health, safety and well-being of everyone involved.”

Students across the province have not attended classes since Premier Doug Ford ordered publicly funded schools to be shut down for two weeks after March Break due to concerns about coronavirus.

He then extended the closure of schools until May 4 although he has admitted the closure will continue past that point.

Earlier this week, the cities of Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo announced they would be closing all facilities and cancelling all events through the end of June.