Vancouver Superstore employee believed to have COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

An employee at a Real Canadian Superstore in Vancouver is believed to have contracted the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A staff member at the Grandview Highway location “recently tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19,” said a statement on the company’s Facebook page.

3:53 COVID-19 questions about the grocery store COVID-19 questions about the grocery store

The employee has not been in the store since April 9. The store was closed for cleaning and has since reopened.

The company said it has a number of safety protocols in place, including daily sanitization and social-distancing practices, to minimize the risk of exposure to customers and employees.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are more than 1,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Story continues below advertisement