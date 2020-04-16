Menu

Health

Vancouver Superstore employee believed to have COVID-19

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 1:53 pm
An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore.
An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore. Google Earth

An employee at a Real Canadian Superstore in Vancouver is believed to have contracted the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A staff member at the Grandview Highway location “recently tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19,” said a statement on the company’s Facebook page.

COVID-19 questions about the grocery store
The employee has not been in the store since April 9. The store was closed for cleaning and has since reopened.

The company said it has a number of safety protocols in place, including daily sanitization and social-distancing practices, to minimize the risk of exposure to customers and employees.

There are more than 1,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

