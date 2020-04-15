Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 2:18 pm
A poster shows B.C. ASL sign language interpreter Nigel Howard reminding the public to keep two metres apart during the COVID-19 pandemic. .
A poster shows B.C. ASL sign language interpreter Nigel Howard reminding the public to keep two metres apart during the COVID-19 pandemic.

B.C. health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

READ MORE: Three more COVID-19 deaths, as B.C. marks 4th anniversary of overdose health emergency

Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced changes to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) to allow people whose employment insurance has recently expired, seasonal workers and some part-time workers to apply.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says CERB expanding to encompass more workers
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says CERB expanding to encompass more workers

On Tuesday, B.C. surpassed 1,500 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus, just over 60 per cent of whom have recovered.

Seventy-two people have died of the disease.

But in an encouraging sign, hospitalizations remained essentially flat, with 134 patients in hospital — 58 of whom are in intensive care.

