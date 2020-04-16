Peterborough police dog Chase locates break-and-enter suspect in building, officers say

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing a break-and-enter charge following an incident at a Sheridan Street building on Wednesday evening.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were contacted about suspicious activity at the building around 6:30 p.m.

Officers, along with the force’s canine unit, were dispatched and reportedly located a man moving through the building. A short time later, police say their service dog Chase located a suspect in the basement of the property.

Michael Leigh Noble, 54, of no fixed address in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with break and enter and breach of probation.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

