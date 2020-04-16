Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police dog Chase locates break-and-enter suspect in building, officers say

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 11:02 am
Peterborough Police Service dog Chase located a break-and-enter suspect on Wednesday night.
Peterborough Police Service dog Chase located a break-and-enter suspect on Wednesday night. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing a break-and-enter charge following an incident at a Sheridan Street building on Wednesday evening.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were contacted about suspicious activity at the building around 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Peterborough K9 unit tracks, arrests Barrie man in swamp following residential break-in — police

Officers, along with the force’s canine unit, were dispatched and reportedly located a man moving through the building. A short time later, police say their service dog Chase located a suspect in the basement of the property.

Michael Leigh Noble, 54, of no fixed address in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with break and enter and breach of probation.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

The Peterborough Police Service welcome two new members to the K-9 Unit
The Peterborough Police Service welcome two new members to the K-9 Unit
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break And EnterPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeChaseK9Police Service DogPeterborough Police DogPolice Dog ChasePolice Service Dog Chase
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.