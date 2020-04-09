Menu

Crime

Peterborough K9 unit tracks, arrests Barrie man in swamp following residential break-in: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 12:21 pm
Updated April 9, 2020 12:22 pm
Peterborough Police Service dog Isaac with Const. Robert Cowie conducted a track leading to the arrest of a suspect in a break and enter in Cavan Monaghan Township on Wednesday night.
Peterborough Police Service dog Isaac with Const. Robert Cowie conducted a track leading to the arrest of a suspect in a break and enter in Cavan Monaghan Township on Wednesday night. Peterborough Police Service

A track into a swamp by Peterborough Police Service dog Isaac resulted in officers locating a suspect following a residential break-in in Cavan Monaghan Township on Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:10 p.m. a neighbour called police to report suspicious activity at a home on Larmer Line. Police allege suspects broke into a large garage at the home and stole a Honda dirt bike, dirt bike helmets and a television in a box.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with break and enter, mischief at Water Street businesses

Police say the suspects fled into a wooded area nearby. Officers and the K9 unit were dispatched to the scene.

Police say canine (K9) unit officer Robert Cowie and police service dog Isaac conducted a track and located a suspect hiding in a densely wooded swamp.

Police say the man was arrested and found in possession of several break-in tools, including bolt cutters, a flashlight and a hammer.

Story continues below advertisement

The property stolen during the incident was located at the scene and recovered, police said.

Munden Cody Smith, 28, of Peel Street, Barrie, was charged with break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, trespassing at night and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Thursday, police said.

The investigation continues.

