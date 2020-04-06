Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with break and enter, mischief at Water Street businesses

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 9:47 am
An arrest has been made in connection to a break and enter at a Peterborough restaurant and another business.
An arrest has been made in connection to a break and enter at a Peterborough restaurant and another business.

An arrest has been made in connection to a break-in at a Peterborough restaurant and mischief to another business on Saturday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service says just before 6 a.m., police received a call about an unknown person in a back lot behind a Water Street establishment who was allegedly attempting to break into the business. Officers, along with the K9 unit, were dispatched to the scene.

Police say they observed that a neighbouring restaurant had been broken into. Police say no property was stolen; however, it’s alleged the suspect consumed an unknown quality of alcohol while inside the business.

A short time later, officers located the suspect inside a room within the restaurant. The suspect was charged in relation to both incidents.

Emerson Glasspool, 43, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with break and enter and mischief under $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 8.

Supporting Peterborough restaurants through the COVID-19 pandemic
