Peterborough man charged with break and enter, mischief at Water Street businesses

An arrest has been made in connection to a break-in at a Peterborough restaurant and mischief to another business on Saturday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service says just before 6 a.m., police received a call about an unknown person in a back lot behind a Water Street establishment who was allegedly attempting to break into the business. Officers, along with the K9 unit, were dispatched to the scene.

Police say they observed that a neighbouring restaurant had been broken into. Police say no property was stolen; however, it’s alleged the suspect consumed an unknown quality of alcohol while inside the business.

A short time later, officers located the suspect inside a room within the restaurant. The suspect was charged in relation to both incidents.

Emerson Glasspool, 43, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with break and enter and mischief under $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 8.

