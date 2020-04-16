Vancouver Aquarium facing bankruptcy without financial aid amid coronavirus shutdown

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been one month since the Vancouver Aquarium shut its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, and management is going public with concerns over the facility’s financial future.

“From a financial point of view for the Vancouver Aquarium, this is a disaster. Eighty-five per cent of our revenue comes from aquarium operations,” Ocean Wise president and CEO Lasse Gustavsson told CKNW’s Mornings with Simi.

The aquarium has laid off 343 staff in an effort to cut costs, but its monthly operating cost is still in excess of $1 million.

“We’ve reached out to both the federal and provincial governments and to the City of Vancouver and asked for emergency funding,” Gustavsson said.

“So far, our dialogue with both the federal and the provincial governments have been constructive. I generally do believe they want to help, but we have yet to see any money.”

Without financial support, Ocean Wise has said it could be forced to close in the next two months.

The aquarium has put money aside in case it needs to cease operations, which would also be a costly decision.

“If we have to go bankrupt, we will do it, paying all our loans and all our debts and making sure that we have the money required for rehoming those animals,” Gustavsson said.

Donations in support of the aquarium can be made on its website.