Retirement homes in Lethbridge ramp up COVID-19 protections; no deaths in south zone yet

COVID-19 has been deadly among the elderly. In Alberta, over 60 per cent of total fatalities from the virus have occurred in long-term care facilities.

As of mid-April, no deaths have been recorded in Alberta’s south zone. Facilities in the area say they are ramping up proactive measures to try to keep it that way.

“Not having visitors come into our sites right from the get-go, I think that was a real help to mitigate the risk of COVID coming into any of our sites,” Dawna Coslovi, the CEO of Green Acres said. “We’re dealing with a very vulnerable population, so we have to be extra vigilant in making sure everything is disinfected.”

Green Acres operates nearly a dozen retirement homes in the south zone, along with some assisted living homes. Strict protocols have been put in place at the sites, such as physical distancing and health monitoring.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our residents are also assessed everyday, we go through a questionnaire with our residents,” Colsovi said. “Maybe they have a sore throat, or they might have a new cough — then they are isolated. So, we will bring them their meals in their suites.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Keeping staff safe is a top priority as well and Coslovi says the staff have been doing a commendable job.

“All of our staff, before they come to work, they go onto Alberta Health Services and they do the online assessment for symptoms,” she explained.

Before staff are allowed in, they must answer additional questions at the door to ensure they don’t have any symptoms. Coslovi adds if staff cannot keep two metres between themselves and residents they must wear masks.

The CEO says receiving directives from provincial medical officers on a weekly basis has been very helpful to them.

“Alberta Health Services are certainly doing a very good job of keeping the communication flowing to the operators such as Green Acres,” she said. “We have regular meetings with them and we get regular updates, every day we get updates.”

Although monthly in-person health inspections have been halted for now, a public health inspector is also in regular contact with the facilities to ensure proper protocols are being followed.

Story continues below advertisement