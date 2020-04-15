Regina barber creates online hair tutorials for clients amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Regina local Andy Chung has started to create hair-cutting tutorials online.

As physical distancing restrictions continue amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Chung said he felt this would be a way to connect and help support his clients who are not able to come in for a cut.

“I think for anyone in this industry, we like being around people and we like our clients a lot, and we miss them a lot. So any opportunity to interact with them is definitely good,” Chung said.

Due to safety measures enacted to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, Chung’s salon has been temporarily closed. The videos are a way for him to practice his skills and lend a virtual hand to those brave enough to try cutting their own hair at home.

“If getting your hair cut is going to make you feel a bit better, then definitely cut it.”

Chung said an extra set of eyes and a set of hands helps a lot, and he doesn’t recommend cutting your hair by yourself.

Chung’s best advice is to “take baby steps.

“You can always take more hair off but you can’t put it back on.” Tweet This

His tutorials can be found on Youtube, and they walk the client through very basic hair cuts, with just a few tools needed.

