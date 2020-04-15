Menu

Canada

P.E.I. reports 1st case of COVID-19 in a week; 3 new cases in N.L.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 15, 2020 3:32 pm
For the first time in a week, Prince Edward Island is reporting a new case of COVID-19.

Chief public health officer Doctor Heather Morrison says that brings the total to 26.

She says the new case is a man in 30’s returning from international travel.

Morrison says he is an essential worker but does not provide public-facing service and has not been back to work since his return to the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador is expanding COVID-19 testing starting tomorrow.

Chief medical health officer Doctor Janice Fitzgerald says the province will test anyone displaying at least two symptoms of the virus.

She announced the move after reporting three new cases of the coronavirus in the province, raising the total to 247.

Fitzgerald says there is no known cause of transmission for five of the cases, which is particularly concerning.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
