Former Winnipeg Blue Bomber Kevin Glenn says family member has novel coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit close to home for former CFL quarterback Kevin Glenn.

Glenn suggested Tuesday night on social media that a family member had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and is on a ventilator.

“So I’m watching the news and they’re talking about some restaurant owners are suing the Governor because the extended stayhome mandate is too much. They think we should’ve been able to go back to normal by now. I wonder if they would feel the same way if someone in their family caught the virus and was on a ventilator in ICU because they needed help breathing and could possibly die.

“Be smart this is life we are talking about.”

Glenn addressed the matter again Wednesday.

“So it was a 2 part tweet that I sent out yesterday and at the time I wasn’t referring to anyone specifically but I do have a family member that is going though this,” Glenn tweeted.

“Just know this virus is real!! #StayHome #StaySafeStayHealthy.”

Glenn, 40, played 18 CFL seasons (2001-18) before retiring.

He has the distinction of being the only player in league history to have had his rights held by all nine franchises.

The five-foot-10, 203-pound Detroit native completed 4,068 of 6,434 career passes (63.2 per cent) for 52,867 yards with 294 TDs and 207 interceptions.

He also rushed for 1,858 yards on 395 carries (4.7-yard average) with 13 touchdowns.

Glenn threw for a career-high 5,117 yards in 2007 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Glenn was a CFL all-star that season but suffered a broken arm in the Bombers’ 19-9 win over the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final.

Winnipeg lost 23-19 in the 2007 Grey Cup game to the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Rogers Centre with backup Ryan Dinwiddie under centre.

