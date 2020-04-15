Winnipeg’s Seth Jarvis nominated for WHL award

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s Seth Jarvis has been named a finalist for a year-end award in the Western Hockey League.

Jarvis is one of two nominees for the WHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year Award. The Portland Winterhawks forward is the finalist for the Western Conference, while Prince Albert Raiders forward Aliaksei Protas is the nominee for the Eastern Conference.

Jarvis helped the Winterhawks to the best regular-season record in the WHL. He had just 24 penalty minutes in 58 games last season. Jarvis was second in league scoring with 98 points, including 42 goals and 56 assists when the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jarvis had career bests in goals, assists, and points.

The 18-year-old is the eleventh-ranked North American skater for the upcoming 2020 NHL Draft.

He collected eight game-winning goals, which ranked third-best in the WHL. Jarvis was also named to the WHL’s Western Conference First All-Star Team.

Voting for the award is conducted by the league’s head coaches and general managers. The winner of the Brad Hornung Trophy for most sportsmanlike player will be announced May 14.

Former Brandon Wheat King and current Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone of Winnipeg was the last Manitoban to win the award in 2012.