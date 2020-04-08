Winnipeg’s Seth Jarvis jumps up final NHL draft rankings

Send this page to someone via email

There weren’t many players who improved their draft stock more than Winnipegger Seth Jarvis in the second half of the hockey season.

Jarvis is one of a pair of Manitobans projected to be selected in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The 18-year-old is the eleventh-ranked North American skater in the final 2020 Draft Prospect Rankings released by the NHL Central Scouting Bureau.

The forward for the Portland Winterhawks led his team in goals and assists. The former Winnipeg Monarch tallied 42 goals with 56 helpers in only 58 games last season. He was ranked nineteenth in the mid-season rankings.

READ MORE: Manitoba Moose sign Winnipeg Ice grad Isaac Johnson

Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Braden Schneider is ranked ninth among all draft-eligible North American skaters, up one position from his mid-season ranking. The Prince Albert product notched seven goals and 35 assists in 60 games.

Story continues below advertisement

Schneider’s teammate on the Wheaties, Ridly Greig, also made a big leap up the rankings in the second half of the season. Greig was the twenty-fifth ranked North American skater midway through the season, but the Lethbridge native is now ranked fourteenth after scoring 26 goals with 34 assists.

The only other Wheat Kings’ player listed is Ben McCartney who’s ranked 153rd.

Brandonite and Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Daemon Hunt fell three places to the twenty-fifth spot.

Brandon’s Tristen Robins of the Saskatoon Blades also made a big move in the second half of the season, moving up a whopping 48 places from 134th all the way up to the 86th ranking.

4:14 Saskatoon Blades defenceman focused on NHL goal after abrupt end to junior career Saskatoon Blades defenceman focused on NHL goal after abrupt end to junior career

Winnipeg’s Carter Loney of the Steinbach Pistons is the only player in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League in the rankings. He’s the 167th-ranked North American skater. Loney also made a big leap in the second half from his 198th mid-season ranking.

A broken collar bone in the second half of the season seriously hurt the ranking for Winnipeg Ice winger Connor McClennon. He fell from the 43rd spot all the way down to the 65th position after missing the final two months of the regular season with the injury.

Two other members of the Ice were also among the final rankings with Owen Pederson listed at 103rd, up from the 121st ranking. Ben Zloty fell from 125th to the 139th ranking. Ice prospect Carter Savoie is ranked 50th.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Winnipeg Ice add 2 players in U.S. Prospects Draft

Left wing Alexis Lafreniere of the Rimouski Oceanic still holds the number one draft ranking among North American skaters.

The final rankings include 217 skaters and 31 goaltenders in North America, along with 140 skaters and 10 goaltenders internationally.

1:45 NHL players pick the best of the best in annual poll NHL players pick the best of the best in annual poll

The 2020 NHL Draft was originally scheduled for June 26-27 in Montreal, but has since been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The new date is still being finalized.