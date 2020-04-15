Menu

Crime

Quinte West OPP investigate break-ins on Meyers Creek Road

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 2:51 pm
Quinte West OPP are hoping information from the public will generate some leads in the investigation into break-ins on Meyers Creek Road.
Quinte West OPP are hoping information from the public will generate some leads in the investigation into break-ins on Meyers Creek Road. Global News File

OPP are investigating three break-ins at homes in the rural part of Quinte West.

Officers from the Quinte West detachment were called to a home on Meyers Creek Road on April 9. The OPP forensic identification services team was also called in to collect evidence at the scene.

Investigators concluded that the home had been broken into sometime between 8:00 p.m. on April 8 and 7:30 p.m. on April 9. Various items were stolen.

Police were able to quickly determine that there had been a break-in two days earlier at another nearby home along the short road that runs north of CFB Trenton.

Police visited the home and determined that a second break-in had occurred.

The stolen items taken from the two homes include a 12-gauge shotgun, electronics, clothing, antiques and tools.

OPP say they are hoping to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity last week near Meyers Creek Road.

