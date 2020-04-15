Canadian snowbird living in car after being turned away at P.E.I.’s Confederation Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian snowbird who just drove from Florida to Prince Edward Island says he now finds himself living in his car after being turned away by officials at the Confederation Bridge because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Barry Humberstone has owned a home in Northport, P.E.I., for less than a year, after moving there from Georgetown, Ont., but has spent the last six months in Florida with his American girlfriend, Michelle Williamson.

Humberstone said he was denied entry to the Island on Tuesday because his driver’s licence and car registration are still from Ontario – something he admits he should have changed sooner.

“They won’t let me go to my principle residence because of that, when I have a truck sitting in the garage in P.E.I. with P.E.I. plates. I had a copy of the registration, and a copy of my taxes I’ve paid on the property,” he said.

Humberstone, 60, said he was told the documents were not proof he lives on P.E.I. full-time.

“I said, ‘I don’t live in P.E.I. full-time. I’m a snowbird – I live six months in Canada and six months in the United States.”‘

He said the home on the Island is his principle residence, not a cottage, and he sold his home in Ontario two years ago.

“Now I can’t even work because my tools are in my truck. I’ve got no winter clothes because all my clothes are in the house,” he said.

Humberstone, who describes himself as a semi-retired home builder, said he is now driving to Ontario because he has family there, but wants to return to the Island.

“Where do I go now? I’m 60 years old and living in my car. I don’t want to go to a hotel. That’s a cesspool. I’m trying to stay healthy so I can see my kids (in Ontario),” he said. “All I want to do is go to my home.”

Humberstone said he and his girlfriend, who remains in Port St. Lucie, Fla., have contacted the premier’s office and were told someone would check into his situation, but have yet to get a reply.

The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Humberstone said he wants to be home where he can be protected from contracting COVID-19, and can’t return to the United States to be with his girlfriend because his six month stay was up.

“I didn’t think I’d be coming home to this – to nowhere,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2020.

