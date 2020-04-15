Coronavirus-related death toll in Waterloo Region rises to 15

Send this page to someone via email

A second death has been reported by Waterloo Public Health at the Kitchener long-term care home with one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the country as the death toll in the region has risen to 15.

An outbreak began at Forest Heights Long Term Care home on April 1 and has now seen 51 residents and 27 staff members infected by COVID-19.

The first death of a resident at the home was reported on April 10. Public Health says that the victim was over the age of 70 and had other medical conditions.

Fifteen people in the region have now suffered COVID-19 related deaths in Waterloo Region with eight of those involving people connected to long-term care homes in the area.

Five residents of Highview Residences Kitchener have died as has a resident of Lanark Heights.

Public Health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday bringing the total number of cases in the area to 379.

