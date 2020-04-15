When Life Gives You Parkinson’s podcast: Escaping the darkness of depression with Heather Kennedy

Send this page to someone via email

In this special Parkinson’s Awareness Month episode of When Life Gives You Parkinson’s, I chat with Heather Kennedy. Heather, recently named an ambassador to the World Parkinson Congress 2022, is a fierce Parkinson’s advocate from San Francisco. She tackles some tough topics: being a woman with PD, dating with bladder urgency, and depression.

“Depression? It’s tricky,” she says.

“It creeps up, it lies to you, it tells you that you’re nothing, that you’re useless, and that there are millions and billions of people and you don’t matter.” Tweet This

Heather’s action plan for emerging from the darkness includes volunteering and making small positive gestures to people in her community. It gives her something to cling to when the blanket of depression envelops her.

Story continues below advertisement

“When depression tries to get me, I think, ‘Hey, people might be depending on me. I’m going to get up for them.’”

The former film and photography production assistant shares her journey online through her alter-ego Kathleen Kiddo, a pen name and a license to be raw, real and revealing.

“I’ve always kept a journal and I love it,” she said. “It’s a way to clarify and share with the world. It’s a little window to these stories, miraculous stories — some of which I don’t even know where they come from. They don’t even belong to me.”

When you read her social media posts and blog or watch her videos, you quickly realize Heather is funny, bright, sarcastic, creative, inspiring and always finding new, amazing ways to share her Parkinson’s story.

If you have a comment or question about the podcast, you can email us at parkinsonspod@curiouscast.ca.

We invite you to add your voice to the show and leave a message for us here.

Follow me, Larry Gifford

Twitter: @ParkinsonsPod

Facebook: Facebook.com/ParkinsonsPod

Story continues below advertisement

Instagram: @parkinsonspod

Follow co-host and producer Niki Reitmayer

Twitter: @Niki_Reitmayer

Special thanks to…

Heather Kennedy a.k.a. Kathleen Kiddo. Follow her! www.KathleenKiddo.com,

Disney Pixar’s Inside Out

CBS Mystery Theater

The Creaking Door

Inner Sanctum Radio

The estate of Himan Brown

Speaking of Radio.com…

Our presenting partner is Parkinson Canada.

The organization’s toll-free hotline is 1-800-565-3000.

Follow Parkinson Canada on Twitter: @ParkinsonCanada

Our content and promotional partners

Parkinson’s IQ + You – A free series of Parkinson’s events from the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Spotlight YOPD – The only Parkinson’s organization dedicated to raising awareness for young onset Parkinson’s disease and funds for the Cure Parkinson’s Trust.

Story continues below advertisement

WPC2022 – Save the date for the sixth World Parkinson Congress, June 7 to 10, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. The only inclusive scientific conference opens its doors to people with Parkinson’s and families.

Links we mentioned and source material for the show:

Sky TV feature article on Dave Clark’s Parkinson’s and his goal to climb to Everest base camp in 2020

We LOVE that you are loving the ‘When Life Gives You Parkinson’s‘ podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “When Life Gives You Parkinson’s” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the When Life Gives You Parkinson’s page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Story continues below advertisement

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for “When Life Gives You Parkinson’s” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the When Life Gives You Parkinson’s page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.