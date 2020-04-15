Quebec to maintain minimum wage increase for May as coronavirus pandemic hampers economy

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government confirmed Wednesday that minimum wage in Quebec will be boosted by 60 cents to $13.10 per hour as of May 1.

Labour Minister Jean Boulet, who announced the increase last December, said it would benefit 409,100 people in Quebec. This includes 235,700 women.

Minimum wage for employees who make tips — including waiters — will rise to $10.45 an hour. This is an increase of 40 cents.

Workers who pick raspberries will be paid $3.89 per kilogram, and strawberry pickers can expect $1.04 per kilogram.

Boulet said he believes that the confirmation of the announcement will mobilize workers during the current health crisis. In his opinion, this is a concrete gesture that will help the province’s economic recovery.

In Ontario, the previous Liberal government raised the minimum wage to $14 an hour. However, the Progressive Conservative government froze the general rate at least until next October.

