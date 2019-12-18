Menu

Canada

Quebec’s general minimum wage going up to $13.10 May 1

By Shakti Langlois-Ortega Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 3:27 pm
Quebec's minimum wage will be $13.10 per hour as of May 1, 2020.
A $0.60 increase is bringing Quebec’s general minimum wage to $13.10 per hour, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity Jean Boulet announced on Wednesday.

The 4.8 per cent hike, effective May 1, 2020, will affect 409,100 Quebecers, including 235,700 women, according to a ministry press release.

The minimum wage for Quebec workers who receive tips climbs to $10.45 per hour — a $0.40 rise.

The ministry noted that the increase is part of its 2019-2023 strategic plan to contribute to satisfactory employment conditions and harmonious working relations.

In a statement, Boulet said the rise will increase workers’ buying power and reduce poverty rates while respecting businesses’ financial capabilities without hindering their competitiveness.

