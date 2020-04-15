Halifax to provide coronavirus update Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Regional Municipality is set to provide an update on its efforts during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Details on the nature of the update have not been released but it’s scheduled to be broadcast live on the Halifax Regional Municipality’s (HRM) YouTube at 11:00 a.m. AT.

Mayor Mike Savage and the municipality’s chief administrative officer Jacques Dubé are set to lead the update.

The announcement comes only a day after regional council agreed to defer property taxes until at least June 1.

Property taxes were slated to be due at the end of April.

The virtual council meeting on Tuesday saw council vote unanimously to implement the deferral along with a host of other financial relief measures.

They include lowering the arrears fees for overdue accounts from 15 per cent to 10 per cent, and eliminating a $40 non-sufficient funds (NSF) fee.

A presentation from HRM staff informed council that the city has projected a loss of $223 million from COVID-19, with approximately $188 million of that coming from the tax deferral.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.