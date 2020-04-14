High River on edge as COVID-19 cases soar

Send this page to someone via email

The number of cases of COVID-19 has significantly jumped in the Town of High River over the past few days.

As of Tuesday, there are 87 confirmed cases, up from 60 reported on Monday.

Two High River residents have recovered, according to Alberta Health.

In a Facebook post on Monday night, Mayor Craig Snodgrass said “everyone is aware at the rapid rate of change that is taking place in regards to our local COVID[-19] issues.”

“I want to [assure] everyone that we are working our tails off trying to get proper information out of [Alberta] Health in regards to the situation,” Snodgrass wrote.

“I’ve spoken with our MLA, Roger Reid, who is getting information today and we are working directly with Cargill and our local doctors and health-care professionals to coordinate a local plan to deal with the issue.”

Cargill Meat Solutions, a meat packing plant in High River, said on Monday that a number of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19, but didn’t specify how many. The union representing its workers, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 401, said there were 38 diagnoses at the facility.

The spike in cases has residents on edge.

“You can feel the nervousness in town right now compared to before,” resident Erika Decogeau said Tuesday. “People are a lot more worried than they were previously, just with our huge jump in cases.”

It’s a stark contrast to nearby Okotoks, which has double the population but a third of the cases.

“My wife and I are self-isolating. We come out once a week to get groceries,” High River resident Mark Phillips said. “We’re doing everything that we can but sometimes I feel it’s not enough.”

High River’s 7-Eleven has been placed on lockdown after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A sign in the High River 7-Eleven indicates the store will re-open in late April.

The store recommended that anyone who visited the 7-Eleven between March 29 and April 10 complete the Government of Alberta’s online self-assessment tool.

A sign on the building says the store is closed for cleaning and will re-open on April 25.