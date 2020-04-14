Alberta Health South zone COVID-19 demographics broken down

Send this page to someone via email

There are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to the novel coronavirus, but Alberta Health Services has released some hard data about cases and regions. Here’s what we know about the South zone.

As of Tuesday evening, there were 36 total confirmed cases of COVID-19: 21 active and 15 recovered.

Males make up 17 of the 36 cases; females make up 19.

When it comes to the breakdown of the different age groups:

Ages 1-4: 1

Ages 5-9: 2

Ages 10-19: 2

Ages 20-29: 5

Ages 30-39: 7

Ages 40-49: 5

Ages 50-59: 5

Ages 60-69: 6

Ages 70-79: 3

The millennial cohort – people mostly in their 20s and 30s – make up the highest number of cases in South zone at 13, closely followed by seniors.

The South zone is the only Alberta Health zone not to have recorded a death.

University of Lethbridge sociologist Reginald Bibby has been examining government data and says when looking at the cases across Canada:

“The COVID-19 picture is becoming clearer: some people, including millennials, contract the virus, but it is primarily the elderly who die – in Canada and everywhere else.

“They need our help, led by those in care homes.Tthe data suggest that few millennials, specifically, will die. But they have the potential to be deadly COVID-19 carriers to the elderly.”

AHS says it’s important to note:

“This is a new virus, and while research is ongoing, there is no data to suggest any age group is more likely than other demographics to carry the virus.

“What we know for sure is that everyone becomes part of the solution when they practice physical distancing. This is not only to prevent illness in themselves; but to prevent illness within their communities.”

The statement goes on to say it’s imperative for people to stay home and take the online assessment if they are experiencing any symptoms.

AHS also says millennials and those adept at social media can help promote the importance of physical distancing on those platforms.