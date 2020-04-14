2 passengers arrested after stabbings on Saskatoon Transit bus

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were arrested after an altercation on a Saskatoon Transit bus on Monday night left two passengers injured.

The City of Saskatoon said two groups of people were on the bus when a fight happened near the intersection of Avenue T South and 20th Street West. Four riders were on the bus.

The operator called it in, stopped the bus and opened the rear doors, allowing the passengers to get out, city officials said. Two suspects then ran away.

Two injured people got back on the bus until paramedics arrived, city officials said.

A 38-year-old man appeared to have suffered stab wounds in his chest area and a 32-year-old woman was cut on the face, according to officials. They were taken to hospital by paramedics for further treatment of serious but non-life-threatening stab wounds.

“We applaud the quick actions of our operator and (are) grateful that they are safe,” Saskatoon Transit director Jim McDonald said in a press release.

Following the incident, the Saskatoon Police Service‘s air support unit (ASU) observed two people nearby who were believed to be suspects.

Officers were directed to a 14-year-old girl attempting to hide underneath a parked vehicle.

The ASU also observed the second suspect trying to hide in the 100 block of Avenue S South. A 21-year-old man was arrested in a backyard.

Both suspects were believed to be under the influence of an intoxicant, police said.

A 21-year-old man is facing charges of impersonation, breaching conditions and two counts of aggravated assault.

No charges were laid against the teenager, according to police.

The city said an established deep-cleaning procedure occurs any time bodily fluids are present on a bus.

“Fortunately, incidents like this involving a transit bus are very rare and our service remains a very safe way to get around,” McDonald said in a statement.

“We again ask everyone to please only take transit when necessary — that is, to go to work, get groceries, medicine or for medical appointments not related to COVID-19 symptoms.”

Following any serious incident, the city said employees are removed from their shifts and offered counselling and other supports.

Saskatoon Transit officials said the bus driver was not physically injured.