Crime

5 youth charged in reported assault on Saskatoon Transit driver, police officer

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 9:32 am
A side shot of a Saskatoon police patrol vehicle.
Saskatoon police said a girl sprayed an officer with bear spray while being taken into custody. File / Global News

Five youth are facing charges after a Saskatoon Transit driver and a Saskatoon police officer were reportedly assaulted with bear spray.

Police said they were called to 33rd Street West and Avenue B North just before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday for a report that five youth were spitting at a transit driver.

The youth were also reported to be assaulting the driver with bear spray.

Officers said they tracked down the five youth a short distance away.

While the youth were being taken into custody, a girl sprayed an officer with bear spray, police reported.

She and another girl were arrested.

Police said three boys tried to run away but were caught by officers.

All five are facing charges of numerous weapons-related offences and assaulting a police officer.

Carolanne Inglis McQuay recaps the Saskatoon police commission meeting
