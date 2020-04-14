Coronavirus: Food program for kids in Central Okanagan sees higher demand for services

Send this page to someone via email

The Central Okanagan Food For Thought, a program for kids in the Central Okanagan, is seeing an increased demand for their services due to COVID-19.

“There are more than 5,900 children in the Central Okanagan that are at risk of food insecurity,” said Cheryl Hoffman, Food For Thought project coordinator.

“And we know with COVID-19 now that number has dramatically increased.”

Food For Thought makes sure that kids in the Central Okanagan don’t go hungry, offering breakfast programs in 30 schools and sending children off to the weekend with a bag full of healthy food.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

But with learning taking place at home, students involved in the program still need help accessing healthy food. Food for Thought packs up nutritious hampers weekly and kids who need support can still pick up this crucial food supply at their school.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our backpack program is so important because it serves the most vulnerable children in our communities,” said Hoffman.

“Last week there were 7,000 meals provided to the school district. We were able to provide 2,700 breakfasts and over 535 urgent food packages and the need is increasing.”

Hoffman and her team are working hard to keep up with the increased demand but need help and still need donations.

They are being accepted in the garden centre at Peter’s Your Independent Grocer at Kelowna’s Capri Mall.

You can also find more information by visiting the Food for Thought Central Okanagan Facebook page.