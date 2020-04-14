Winnipeg men charged with selling meth, weapon possession in Portage la Prairie: RCMP

A pair of Winnipeg men are facing charges following a drug bust in Portage la Prairie last week.
Portage RCMP were called to a report of two men selling drugs in a black truck at a business on Saskatchewan Avenue West around 9:10 a.m. Friday.
Officers found the truck and arrested two men without incident.
A subsequent search of the truck — which had previously been reported stolen from Winnipeg — found imitation guns, a machete, bear spray, and meth, according to RCMP.
Matthew Miles, 30, and Glen Thompson, 30, are each facing a list of charges including four counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of methamphetamine, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.
Police are continuing to investigate.
