Aylmer, Ont. man charged in connection with fatal December 2019 crash

Send this page to someone via email

Elgin County OPP say an Aylmer man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in the region on the afternoon of Dec. 23, 2019.

Nearly four months after the incident, Heinrich Froese, 67, is now facing a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and is due in St. Thomas court on June 23.

OPP reported on Dec. 24 that an eastbound vehicle had crossed into the westbound lane and collided with another vehicle on John Wise Line between Rogers and Imperial roads at roughly 5:20 p.m. the day before.

At the time, police said a passenger in the westbound vehicle, 62-year-old Susana Peters of Bayham, had died in hospital while the driver of that same vehicle had been discharged from hospital. The driver of the eastbound vehicle, which had crossed into oncoming traffic, was listed at that time as in fair condition.

Story continues below advertisement