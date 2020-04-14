Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 159 total cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, including 9 deaths

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 3:22 pm
Ontario government seeks to extend State of Emergency amid coronavirus pandemic
The Ontario government will meet on Tuesday as Premier Doug Ford requests an extension to the current state of emergency in the province.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed a total of 159 cases of the novel coronavirus in the region Tuesday, including nine deaths.

Twenty-three of the total cases are among residents in a Bradford, Ont., long-term care home, and two of those individuals have died.

READ MORE: Ontario reports 43 new coronavirus deaths, total rises to 334 deaths and 7,953 cases

Forty-eight of the total cases are travel-related, while 35 are a result of close contact and 45 are community-acquired.

Simcoe County has seen 145 cases of COVID-19, with 40 in Bradford, 36 in Barrie, 18 in New Tecumseth and 10 in Orillia. Muskoka has seen 14 cases, with six in Gravenhurst, four in Huntsville and three in Muskoka Lakes.

READ MORE: Ontario legislators to extend state of emergency declaration as COVID-19 case total reaches 7,953

Of the local total number of cases, 65 people have recovered, while 12 have been hospitalized and 50 are self-isolating.

As of Tuesday, Ontario reported a total of 7,953 cases of COVID-19, including 334 deaths.

Coronavirus: Ontario police services, bylaw officers enforce physical distancing rules
Coronavirus: Ontario police services, bylaw officers enforce physical distancing rules
