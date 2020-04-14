Coronavirus: 159 total cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, including 9 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed a total of 159 cases of the novel coronavirus in the region Tuesday, including nine deaths.

Twenty-three of the total cases are among residents in a Bradford, Ont., long-term care home, and two of those individuals have died.

Forty-eight of the total cases are travel-related, while 35 are a result of close contact and 45 are community-acquired.

Simcoe County has seen 145 cases of COVID-19, with 40 in Bradford, 36 in Barrie, 18 in New Tecumseth and 10 in Orillia. Muskoka has seen 14 cases, with six in Gravenhurst, four in Huntsville and three in Muskoka Lakes.

Of the local total number of cases, 65 people have recovered, while 12 have been hospitalized and 50 are self-isolating.

As of Tuesday, Ontario reported a total of 7,953 cases of COVID-19, including 334 deaths.

