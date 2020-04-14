Impaired driving, stunt driving arrests in Peterborough city, county

Send this page to someone via email

Police issued impaired driving charges against two people in the Peterborough area over the Easter long weekend.

On April 9, Peterborough Police Service officers were called to Lansdowne Street West around 1:20 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash. Officers found a vehicle in the ditch on the north side of the road.

The driver was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Jeffrey Michael Nielsen, 31, of Woodglade Boulevard, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.

On Monday around 10:30 a.m., Peterborough County OPP say an officer clocked a vehicle travelling at 155 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 28 in Douro-Dummer Township, just east of Peterborough.

OPP say the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Jennifer Cooper, 49, North Kawartha Township, was charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80, operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs, assaulting a peace officer, driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor and stunt driving in relation to excessive speed

She was released is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 23.

