1 new death in Ottawa, 619 total COVID-19 cases: Ottawa Public Health

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health says one more person has died as a result of the novel coronavirus in the city.

As of Tuesday, the city’s death toll stands at 12.

READ MORE: The new reality of coronavirus for Canadians serves as focus of new Global News program

The public health unit also identified 33 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the city between Monday and Tuesday, bringing the area’s total up to 619 lab-confirmed cases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Despite the growth in numbers, 35 per cent, or 217, of those total cases are now deemed resolved.

1:03 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario to extend state of emergency, despite ‘glimmer of light’ in numbers Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario to extend state of emergency, despite ‘glimmer of light’ in numbers

Forty-two patients are in hospital with COVID-19, 16 of whom are in intensive care.

Ottawa Public Health updated its testing criteria over the long weekend. Officials are currently prioritizing health-care workers, close contacts of health-care workers, essential workers forced to work in contact with the public, pregnant mothers, especially those in their third trimester, returning travellers and close contacts of those who have tested positive for the disease. Any people in the previous list who are showing symptoms may be tested for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Otherwise, the public health unit is advising those with symptoms who do not fit the previous criteria to use the province’s self-assessment tool.