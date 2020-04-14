St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital health-care worker tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH) announced on Tuesday that a health-care worker at the hospital has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

According to the hospital, the diagnosis was confirmed on Monday, April 13, and the employee is self-isolating at home. Before the diagnosis, the hospital says the employee had worn appropriate personal protective equipment while working at the hospital.

STEGH and Southwestern Public Health are investigating and conducting contact tracing of staff and patients who were in close contact with the employee, who is said to have acquired the virus through community transmission.

“We are starting to see an increase in community transmissions of COVID-19,” STEGH CEO Robert Biron said in a release.

“As a result, cases among health-care workers are not unexpected in the region. Keeping our patients and staff safe is our first priority, and our team acted quickly and decisively to address the situation.”

The hospital says “appropriate measures” have been taken “to monitor and mitigate the potential spread” of the novel coronavirus within the hospital.

Southwestern Public Health’s medical officer of health, Dr. Joyce Lock, said in a release that she is “reassured that the STEGH team is taking all necessary precautions and following public health guidance to limit COVID-19 transmission.”

The health agency also says anyone who has been in direct contact with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case will be contacted and “given special instruction for care.”

As of Tuesday, Southwestern Public Health says there have been 36 confirmed cases in its region, with six cases resolved.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

