Crime

Man injured by fleeing suspects tied to hotel robbery in Niagara Falls, Ont.: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 10:13 am
Police in Niagara Falls are investigating an incident that happened on Sunday afternoon in which a man was reportedly slashed by robbery suspects fleeing a scene.
Police in Niagara Falls are investigating an incident that happened on Sunday afternoon in which a man was reportedly slashed by robbery suspects fleeing a scene. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police say they’re still looking for a man connected to an alleged hotel robbery in Niagara Falls that led to a father being injured while he was playing with his kids at a nearby home.

Niagara Regional Police say the incident happened late Sunday afternoon near a hotel in the area of Beaverdams and Kalar roads and involved several suspects and a number of weapons, including firearms.

Investigators say the alleged incident was an attempted robbery in which three masked men tried to force their way into a hotel room.

Police say those suspects eventually ran from the scene after the commotion reportedly caught the attention of a number of hotel guests.

The fleeing suspects allegedly jumped a fence into the backyard of a neighbouring home where a father was playing with children.

Detectives say the man was “slashed” by one of the suspects with a knife while another allegedly pointed a gun at the victim.

The suspects fled the scene after getting into a waiting car, according to police.

The injured father was treated on scene by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Niagara police say the alleged getaway car was later located in the area of Walnut Street and Ellen Avenue in Niagara Falls.

A number of passengers in the car were arrested and face multiple charges, including robbery with a firearm, police say.

Two others are facing additional offences tied to the possession of illicit drugs, according to police.

One suspect remains at large according to investigators. Cameron Brenton Chiang, 42, is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police at 905-688-4111, ext. 9388.

