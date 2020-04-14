Man injured by fleeing suspects tied to hotel robbery in Niagara Falls, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’re still looking for a man connected to an alleged hotel robbery in Niagara Falls that led to a father being injured while he was playing with his kids at a nearby home.

Niagara Regional Police say the incident happened late Sunday afternoon near a hotel in the area of Beaverdams and Kalar roads and involved several suspects and a number of weapons, including firearms.

Investigators say the alleged incident was an attempted robbery in which three masked men tried to force their way into a hotel room.

READ MORE: 1 person missing after fire destroys east Hamilton home

Police say those suspects eventually ran from the scene after the commotion reportedly caught the attention of a number of hotel guests.

The fleeing suspects allegedly jumped a fence into the backyard of a neighbouring home where a father was playing with children.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives say the man was “slashed” by one of the suspects with a knife while another allegedly pointed a gun at the victim.

The suspects fled the scene after getting into a waiting car, according to police.

The injured father was treated on scene by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Niagara police say the alleged getaway car was later located in the area of Walnut Street and Ellen Avenue in Niagara Falls.

A number of passengers in the car were arrested and face multiple charges, including robbery with a firearm, police say.

Two others are facing additional offences tied to the possession of illicit drugs, according to police.

One suspect remains at large according to investigators. Cameron Brenton Chiang, 42, is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police at 905-688-4111, ext. 9388.

Media Release – Niagara Falls Robbery Leads to Arrests and Weapons Seizures https://t.co/KW07cMRP6k pic.twitter.com/jc1JExsP1K — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) April 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

1:19 Coronavirus outbreak: Ford incredulous over report of ‘pub night’ at Niagara Falls seniors home Coronavirus outbreak: Ford incredulous over report of ‘pub night’ at Niagara Falls seniors home