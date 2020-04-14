Peel Regional Police cruisers box in reportedly stolen vehicle during Brampton stop

Peel Regional Police say three of their cruisers boxed in a reportedly stolen vehicle at a traffic stop in Brampton on Monday night.
Investigators said the incident happened at Main Street North and English Street, just north of Vodden Street, at around 11:50 p.m.
Police said three male suspects were taken into custody, and one of them was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The three cruisers involved sustained minor front-bumper damage during what police referred to as a “tandem stop,” a procedure in which a vehicle is boxed in as a way to stop it.
Main Street North between Archibald and Vodden streets was closed overnight for the investigation. The roads reopened shortly after 7:30 a.m.
