Peel Regional Police cruisers box in reportedly stolen vehicle during Brampton stop

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say three of their cruisers boxed in a reportedly stolen vehicle at a traffic stop in Brampton on Monday night.

Investigators said the incident happened at Main Street North and English Street, just north of Vodden Street, at around 11:50 p.m.

Police said three male suspects were taken into custody, and one of them was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

READ MORE: 3 people taken to hospital after crash involving Toronto police cruiser

The three cruisers involved sustained minor front-bumper damage during what police referred to as a “tandem stop,” a procedure in which a vehicle is boxed in as a way to stop it.

Main Street North between Archibald and Vodden streets was closed overnight for the investigation. The roads reopened shortly after 7:30 a.m.

UPDATE

-3 males in custody

-1 of males is currently at hospital for minor injuries

-Vehicle involved was stolen

-Main Street, Archibald Street to Vodden Street remains

closed

-Will advise when roadway is clear pic.twitter.com/Np0EPEQIY0 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement