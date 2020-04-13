Pass the scissors? Winnipeg hairstylists weigh in on DIY trimming in isolation

Send this page to someone via email

As social distancing orders enter their second month and with many businesses closed across Manitoba, people may soon be learning first-hand how to cut their own hair — if they haven’t already.

Winnipeg stylist Marcella Rizzuto initially advised against it, but now says she’s reconsidering.

“At first we were like ‘don’t worry, just let it be.’ We didn’t think it was going to be too long,” Rizzuto says.

“Now I kind of get it, we’re getting into a month here. People still want to look good and feel good, even if we’re in quarantine.”

Rizzuto says to help people who decide to pick up their own scissors, she and her colleagues will be making some DIY hair-cutting tutorial videos.

“Just a little trim, just around the perimeter is fine,” Rizzuto says.

“I wouldn’t try to give yourself layers or anything like that. We’re going to be teaching a really simple one-length haircut that you can just maintain any split ends.”

As for a strategy for those who haven’t cut their own hair before, Rizzuto strongly advises against taking too much off, or attempting to do your own bangs.

“You definitely want to have a mirror in front of you, because the second you look down it changes the angle, and if you cut and then sit up, you cut off way more than you were planning.”

Meanwhile, Walter Spooner, with Waltz On In Barber Shop, says men should probably just settle for the basics while they ride out isolation.

“Personally, I mean, grow your hair out or get a clipper and cut it all off. That’s my advice,” Spooner says.

“If you really, really need to cut your hair, you could cut the hair around your ears if you’re comfortable doing that. Like just with manicure scissors you might have at home or with clippers. Just to kind of clean it up.”

Spooner says he’s received a handful of text messages from clients he describes as becoming desperate, but there isn’t much he can do.

“You just kind of tell them to follow protocol, and tell them we need to take this seriously.”

He adds it’s not necessary for people to try to master cutting their own hair during this time when professionals can’t do it.

“Maybe some new styles will come of this.”

