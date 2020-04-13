Menu

Eleven small wildfires in B.C. on Easter weekend, but most quickly doused

By The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2020 1:59 pm
A file photo of B.C. Wildfire Service crews. .
A file photo of B.C. Wildfire Service crews. . Facebook/B.C. Wildfire Service

The BC Wildfire Service lists the fire danger rating across most of the province as low to moderate but firefighters in several regions still had a busy Easter weekend.

The wildfire service website shows crews responded to 11 blazes between Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

READ MORE: B.C. doctor warns of deadly ‘double whammy’ if coronavirus persists into wildfire season

Most were barely larger than spot fires and were quickly handled, but of the eight reported on Sunday, four remained listed as out of control by midnight.

They included a fire covering half a square kilometre in the southern Interior east of Merritt, and two of three separate fires along Highway 3 south of Cawston in the Similkameen region.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfire season approaches amid coronavirus pandemic

A cause for most of the wildfires is listed as unknown.

Grass fires can be common at this time of year as dead grasses dry quickly after snow cover melts and have the potential to burn hot and fast, especially in windy conditions.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19WildfireBC Wildfire
