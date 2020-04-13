New Brunswick officials to provide update on coronavirus response Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update on the province’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday.

On Sunday, the province confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 114.

But that could change as health officials will provide an update on the number of cases at a press briefing scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. AT.

So far, of the 114 cases, 66 are travel-related, 36 are close contacts of confirmed cases, seven are the result of community transmission and five remain under investigation.

Russell said in a press release on Sunday that the small increase in cases so far is encouraging, but warned residents not to become complacent.

“The message we have been sending to New Brunswickers is clear: Stay at home. Staying home will save lives,” said Russell.

“That message remains crucial. We must do everything in our power to ensure we continue to flatten the curve and prevent further spread of the virus.”